Devilsdorp breaks Showmax records, podcast launched

Showmax has announced that its first Original true-crime docu-series Devilsdorp has broken viewing records on the streaming service.

Devilsdorp, which launched on 29 July, covers a series of murders between 2012 and 2016 that took place in Krugersdorp. The documentary investigates the cult behind the murders and the series of events that led to the killings.

Showmax notes that the series set a new record for the most hours watched in its first four days compared to any film or series on the streaming series ever. This means it even outperformed series like Game of Thrones.

Devilsdorp podcast launched

The success of the series has led to the launch of a companion podcast — the first time Showmax has done this for one of its Originals.

Titled Devilsdorp: The Official Companion Podcast, the show is hosted by Nicole Engelbrecht. Engelbrecht is the host of the victim-focused podcast True Crime South Africa.

The podcast includes extended interviews, as well as additional context — such as the psychology behind how cults are formed.

It sheds more light on some of the twists and turns of the documentary, so it’s recommended for those who have already watched the series.

“When I was approached by Showmax to produce a companion podcast for this series, I was, of course extremely excited, but more so, I saw it as an opportunity to really strip away the public narratives of this case, to push away the cobwebs of some of the distracting elements of this case and drill down into the psyche of these perpetrators,” Engelbrecht said in a statement.

The podcast is available to listen to for free on iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast services.

