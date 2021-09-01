Burn Media Sites
Music

Spotify launches Blend; how to make playlists with your friends

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Spotify Blend Playlist users free Premium subscribers

Spotify has officially launched Blend, a feature that lets music lovers combine and mix their favourite tracks to create a shared playlist.

The feature is now available on the app for both free and Premium subscribers.

The global launch comes nearly three months after Spotify launched a beta version of Blend.

It combines the favourite tracks of two users into a single, shared playlist.

Each blend gets a unique cover art and a percentage score based on how well the tracks of each user matches.

“Bonding with a friend or loved one over your favorite shared music creates a relationship like no other,” Spotify wrote in a blog post.

“Blend, which will be updated daily and adapts based on what listeners stream, combines the best of Spotify’s personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality into a single shared playlist, making it easy for users to get into a social listening session that is made just for them.”

How to use Blend on Spotify

To create a Blend, open the Spotify app and select the “Made for You” option in the Search menu.

Click on the “Invite” to share a Blend invite with a friend. You can send the link via messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Once your friend accepts the invite, the app will create and display the Blend playlist. It will also create a custom cover art and display a match percentage score.

You have the option to save the Blend, download it (if you are a premium subscriber), and share it on social media platforms.

Featured image: Screenshot

News

