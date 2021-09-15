Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Zoom to launch Whiteboard with expanded options

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Zoom Whiteboard virtual meetings app Rooms sharing customisation

Zoom has announced it will launch an all-new version of its Whiteboard feature, complete with sharing and customisation options.

The new version will allow Zoom users to access whiteboards outside of virtual meetings.

“Zoom Whiteboard will be your powerful virtual hub for real-time and asynchronous collaboration, creating more engaging and efficient meeting experiences,” Head of Zoom Rooms, Jeff Smith, wrote in a blog post.

“Any team, from enterprise to education, can use the Zoom Whiteboard experience to create, annotate, and share ideas from any device whether you’re in a Zoom meeting or not.”

According to Smith, Zoom Whiteboard will become available through a beta later this year.

What can you do with Zoom Whiteboard?

Users can access whiteboards on the web browser app and the Zoom client. They can also access them while sharing their screens in meetings and Zoom Rooms.

In addition, users can share whiteboards with others over email or in Zoom Chat to specific contacts or channels. They can also open shared whiteboards within Zoom Chat to work on them in real-time with other collaborators.

On whiteboards, users can attach sticky notes, add comments, and manage information flow using version controls.

Users can view all comments in a side panel on the right-hand side of the whiteboard.

Meanwhile, Zoom is working with Facebook to offer the platform in Virtual Reality (VR).

Integrated with Facebook’s new VR app, Horizon Workrooms, users can access Zoom Meetings and Zoom Whiteboard while wearing a VR headset. In meetings, they can access whiteboards on the desk in front of them or on the virtual walls.

Zoom said it anticipates the integration with Horizon Workrooms will become available next year.

Read more: Cape-based startup launches Microsoft Teams app to gamify your meetings

Featured image: Zoom

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.