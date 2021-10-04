Burn Media Sites
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down in global outage

Megan Ellis, Editor
Megan Ellis, Editor
whatsapp facebook instagram down

*Update: Facebook has now issued a statement on the cause of the outage, which Downdetector has said is one of the largest it has ever seen on the site. The services are now back online. Read about the cause of the Facebook outage here.

Original story below:

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all stopped working on Monday evening as the services experienced outages on 4 October.

The Facebook-owned companies all experienced a concurrent outage which meant that users could not access the platform websites or refresh their apps.

Each service confirmed that they were experiencing issues in posts on Twitter.

However, the cause of the outages was not identified.

On sites like DownDetector and Down For Everyone or Just Me, users from around the world reported outages.

The outages started at around 6pm. However, after nearly three hours, they had still not been resolved.

Read more: Instagram now wants to know when your birthday is

Feature image: Rahul Chakraborty/Unsplash 

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

facebook whatsapp instagram outage cause
Facebook explains cause of outage as WhatsApp, Instagram come back online
Facebook 5 Oct 2021
