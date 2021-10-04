Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down in global outage

*Update: Facebook has now issued a statement on the cause of the outage, which Downdetector has said is one of the largest it has ever seen on the site. The services are now back online. Read about the cause of the Facebook outage here.

Original story below:

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all stopped working on Monday evening as the services experienced outages on 4 October.

The Facebook-owned companies all experienced a concurrent outage which meant that users could not access the platform websites or refresh their apps.

Each service confirmed that they were experiencing issues in posts on Twitter.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

However, the cause of the outages was not identified.

On sites like DownDetector and Down For Everyone or Just Me, users from around the world reported outages.

The outages started at around 6pm. However, after nearly three hours, they had still not been resolved.

Feature image: Rahul Chakraborty/Unsplash