Airlink to trial COVID-19 Travel Pass app with passengers

Airlink has announced it will trial the IATA Travel Pass, a smartphone app for travellers that provides information on their COVID-19 status.

The airline will carry out the trial on flights between South Africa and Namibia during November 2021.

This includes flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to both Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

“Airlink is proud to be collaborating with IATA in this crucial initiative. Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster, said in a statement.

“The adoption of secure, digital health solutions such as IATA Travel Pass for verifying COVID-19 test and vaccination certificates as well as pertinent entry requirements is urgently required to eliminate the uncertainty that currently deters international air travel and by extension, business, trade, tourism and the creation of desperately-needed jobs throughout Southern Africa.”

Airlink will be the first carrier in Southern Africa to trial the app

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is currently developing the Travel Pass app to support the reopening of international borders and aviation globally.

The app stores and manages travellers’ verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.

Multiple airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates, British Airways, and Air France are trialling the app with its customers.

Airlink will become the first carrier in Southern Africa to trial the app.

For the trial, the Travel Pass will confirm that flyers between South and Namibia meet COVID-19 status requirements before departure.

“Our collaboration with Airlink and the South African and Namibian authorities demonstrates a shared commitment to provide a digital solution for passengers to manage their health requirements for travel,” IATA Senior Vice President of Operations, Safety and Security explained.

“Through IATA Travel Pass trials we aim to demonstrate how digital solutions can effectively manage both COVID-19 vaccine and test certificates and set an example for other governments in the region to follow.”

The IATA Travel Pass app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Travellers can only use the app when travelling with airlines that are participating in the trials.

Featured image: Unsplash/Stefan Fluck