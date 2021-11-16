Gauteng residents can now apply to be an LG Ambassador

LG Electronics has announced the launch of its LG Ambassador Challenge in South Africa, which is open to Gauteng residents who want to help their communities.

The company is calling for entrepreneurs, designers, scientists, students, and other social innovators to apply.

The challenge involves answering the question: “What is the biggest social problem in our community and how can it be resolved?”.

The programme will select two winners with the best ideas. They will be named LG Ambassadors and receive a $10 000 grant (up to R150 000) to implement their ideas.

LG has partnered with the Korean Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) to run the challenge. The programme was first launched in Bangladesh in 2017.

“You can solve the problems in your community, because you are most knowledgeable about social problems in your own community,” the challenge form for South Africa states.

“This is a programme that appoints those with strong volition and passion to solve problems in and further advance your own communities as ambassadors (community representatives), and providing necessary support.”

What to know about the LG Ambassador Challenge

The challenge runs from 15 November to 31 December.

The company will announce the winner on 17 January 2022.

The challenge is open to Gauteng residents with an idea to improve locals’ lives or solve a community problem.

Those who wish to apply can fill out the LG Ambassador Challenge Form.

You will need to provide a description of your project and planned budget. You will also need to motivate why the programme should fund your project.

Judges will assess the ideas based on their necessity, effectiveness, efficiency, specificity, and feasibility.

Feature image: LG