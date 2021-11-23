LIFT launches website for travel experiences in South Africa

South African airline LIFT has launched a website that allows travellers to book flights along with travel packages and experiences.

The airline has partnered with a range of local tourism providers to provide curated packages for customers.

“While curated travel experiences have become a standard in the travel industry, LIFT has gone out of its way to partner with service providers who offer better flexibility though LIFT Experiences, allowing travellers to tailor travel experiences as much as possible,” LIFT CEO and co-founder Jonathan Ayache said in a statement.

“Travellers no longer want to ‘just get away’, ‘revenge travel’ is real, and South Africans want to optimise their experiences and make the most of their holidays.”

According to the company, the packages aim to give customers unique experiences. Meanwhile, flexibility is also another selling point. LIFT calls the packages “the most flexible on the market”.

The newly launched website also aims to stimulate local travel in the face of the pandemic’s effect.

It includes a range of experiences across the country, such as game reserve breaks, city tours, and even a getaway that includes your pet.

The packages include return LIFT flights, car rental, accommodation, and bookings for the various experiences.

Customers can enquire through the website with their desired dates, departure point, and number of people for the booking.

They can also specify whether they have flexibility around their dates.

To check out the platform for yourself, visit the LIFT Experiences website.

