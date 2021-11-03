Netflix rolls out games to Android app users: How to access them

Netflix has announced it will roll its collection of games out to subscribers on mobile following months of testing.

Five games will become available to all Android users globally during the week.

They include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” Netflix said in a statement.

The streaming giant added it was still in the early days of creating its gaming experience.

Netflix first started testing its games collection in Poland in August.

In the month before that, the company had indicated it was looking into expanding into games.

In September, the company acquired Night Cool Studio, the developer of indie game Oxenfree.

How to play Netflix games on the Android app

To play games on Netflix, app users must have an active subscription to the streaming service.

The games do not contain ads or in-app purchases and users do not need to pay additional fees to play them.

Users on Android phones and tablets will see a dedicated games row and tab. From there, they can view and select games they want to download and play.

Users can play games on multiple devices on the same account. The app will notify them if they hit their device limit and have to free up a slot.

Games are not available on the kids profiles on the app. Netflix specifies that games on the app are only for adults.

If a user has set up a PIN to prevent children from accessing adult profiles, they will have to input the same PIN to log in and play games on a device.

Some games may require a constant internet connection while others will be available to play offline.

If you don’t see the games row in your app, make sure you have updated to the latest version. If you still don’t see it, Netflix notes that users should keep checking back as the feature is being rolled out gradually.

The launch games are available globally in English and won’t be region-locked.

Netflix announces price increase for South Africa

Featured image: Netflix