Someone has already spent over R100k in one Black Friday purchase

PayFast has launched its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday live spending tracker, with the dashboard showing that someone has already spent over R100 000 in a single online purchase.

The online payment solutions company makes live payment data available to the public through the dashboard.

It shows data such as the highest basket value, mobile versus desktop purchases, the top payment methods, and transaction data for each province.

Shortly after 10am, the tracker showed the largest single basket value was R101 725. This was followed by R63 750 in second place, and R55 195 in third place.

However, the dashboard showed that most people shopping online are buying much more conservative amounts in comparison.

The average basket value at the time of writing was R1 267.

Meanwhile, the shopper with the most transactions had already made 23 online transactions. However, they had spent R2 678 in total — making their spending more moderate compared to many.

The tracker also shows that the highest spending province so far is Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape.

But this doesn’t preclude smaller provinces from having big spenders.

In fact, some of the largest single basket values come from the smaller provinces. For example, the second place biggest single basket (R63 750) was from Limpopo.

Where does the PayFast Black Friday dashboard data come from?

The data comes from PayFast’s online payment solutions. The company provides an Instant EFT option, as well as support for Mastercard and Visa credit and cheque cards, Mobicred, Masterpass, SnapScan, and Zapper.

This covers a lot of the methods that online shoppers will be using for their purchases. However, it excludes Instant EFTs by Ozow and manual EFTs. Only transactions made through PayFast are included.

With so much of the day left, as well as Cyber Monday, spending may continue to climb. The tracker will continue to provide live updates up to 29 November.

You can check out the dashboard yourself on the PayFast BCFM dashboard website.

Read more: Online tools and tips to not get tricked by bad Black Friday deals

Feature image: Karolina Grabowska /Pexels