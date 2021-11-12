Spotify now lets you see the top songs in major cities in South Africa

Spotify has announced that it will let users in South Africa see the top streamed songs in the cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.

The streaming service has launched a separate Charts tool so that people can see what songs and artists are trending around the country.

Previously, users would see playlists on the Spotify platform that showed national trends. However, the new tool is a separate destination that gives an overview of listening trends.

Spotify is also adding a Local Pulse chart that will rank uniquely popular songs every week in the different cities. These charts will compare the popularity in these cities versus the rest of the world, highlighting the distinct differences of local trends.

How to use the new Spotify Charts tool to see top songs in South Africa

To see trending songs in South Africa and its major cities, you will need to visit the Spotify Charts website.

You will need to log in with your Spotify account and agree to the terms. This will take you to the Charts homepage, where you can explore global trends.

To look at the local trends, go to the top right of the page and select the dropdown menu. Scroll through the countries until you get to South Africa.

Once selected, the page switches to national trends. This includes weekly top songs, artists, and albums, as well as daily top songs and artists.

You can also see the daily viral songs. If you click on one of these cards, it will take you to the full list of songs in each category.

To switch to city trends, select the City tab above the weekly and daily cards, next to the Flagship tab.

Here you will see the charts for each city, as well as the Local Pulse chart for each city. As with the cards for the national trends, you can click on a specific card to view the full chart and song listings.

When you explore a full chart, you can also adjust the date to explore different weeks if you want to see how trends change over time.

Feature image: Spotify