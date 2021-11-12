Netflix brings free plan to second country

Netflix has announced a free plan for a second country, after launching its first free plan in Kenya in September.

But before you get excited, the free plan isn’t launching in South Africa — rather Netflix is launching it in Vietnam.

The company made the announcement on 11 November.

The plan allows users to watch a limited collection of Netflix shows on an Android mobile device, without any ads.

To sign up, users just need to register their email, confirm they are over 18 years old, and create a password.

It doesn’t require any payment information. Furthermore, there is no time limit to the free access.

Rather, the Netflix free plan limits the devices you can use and the content available to watch. The limited catalogue will include series like Squid Game, The Witcher, Money Heist, and Kingdom.

On the other hand, all paid Netflix plans give you access to the full Netflix catalogue of series and movies.

“At Netflix, we believe that great stories have the ability to uplift us, move us and bring us closer to each other,” the company said in a statement.

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before, the Free Plan is a great way to experience these stories for yourselves.”

Like with the free plan in Kenya, the company likely hopes that free users will potentially upgrade to paid plans.

Will the free Netflix plan come to South Africa?

It seems like free plans are definitely a strategy Netflix plans to use to encourage users from certain countries to sign up.

However, Netflix hasn’t outlined what it prioritises when choosing countries for the rollout of one of these plans.

But it should be noted that instead of hinting towards a free plan, Netflix recently increased subscription prices in South Africa.

Only time will tell what the company’s plans for the local market are in terms of this type of offering.

Feature image: cottonbro/Pexels