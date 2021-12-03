MTN announces MyMTN Home Uncapped internet now offers 5G plans

MTN has announced that its MyMTN Home Uncapped plans will now also offer 5G speed offerings, with a 50Mbps and 100Mbps plan now available.

In October, the company launched its MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE plans. These plans are available at speeds of 10Mbps, 20Mbps, and 30Mbps.

The new plans come with increased speeds and fair usage policy caps.

“With our 5G plans, we’ve brought the benefits of uncapped wireless connectivity for home and business into our existing 5G ecosystem, a development that is set to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers,” Megan Nicholas, General Manager Residential Segment at MTN South Africa, said in a statement.

“Our 5G plans allow our customers to live large and enjoy an abundance of data, on a high-speed premium wireless connection that is expected from Mzansi’s Bozza network”.

MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G internet plan prices

So how much will the new plans cost?

You can see the new MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G internet plan prices below:

50Mbps Uncapped data at R999 pm/24months (1 000 GB Fair usage policy applies)

100Mbps Uncapped data at R1 099pm/24 months (2 000 GB Fair usage policy applies)

MTN notes that customers who sign up for a plan before 31 March 2022 will qualify for a free 5G router worth R8 799.

If customers already have a 5G router, they can sign up for a SIM-only 5G plan. This plan includes a month-to-month payment plan, according to the company.

Feature image: Z z/Pexels