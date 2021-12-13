Netflix launches Tudum fan site for news and info on series, movies

Following its TUDUM fan even earlier this year, Netflix has launched a dedicated companion site for people to follow news and find out more about their favourite movies and shows.

The initial site, announced on 9 December, includes exclusive interviews with cast members. It also has feature articles such as explainers, recaps, and news.

The site also highlights new and upcoming releases on the streaming platform.

However, Netflix plans to expand the site’s offerings in future.

This includes news on whether series have been renewed and when new seasons will come out. It will also include stories that dig into the lore and background of Netflix content.

It will also include features and lists on finding merchandise or music from Netflix content.

You can check out the site on Netflix Tudum.

Currently, it is still in beta and the company is still testing certain features.

The site includes a mix of written and video content that you can enjoy.

Read more: How to see the top Netflix series and films in South Africa (and around the world)

Feature image: Netflix