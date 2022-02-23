DStv trends for unpopular decision to limit number of streams on app

DStv trended on social media following the announcement that it would limit the number of devices that could stream simultaneously using DStv Now.

The company made the announcement on 22 February, saying that the change was to limit password sharing from subscribers. The change will mean only one device can stream content on the app at a time.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming,” the company said in its announcement.

“From 22 March 2022, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device.”

The announcement proved unpopular, with reactions causing DStv to become one of the top trends on Twitter in South Africa.

Some users pointed to the price of subscriptions, especially DStv Premium, compared to general streaming subscriptions which place fewer limits on usage.

Meanwhile, others noted that the new limit could have practical implications for large households where different family members want to watch different content at the same time without having to download it first.

What to know the new limits to DStv Now streaming

So what are the exact limits and changes that DStv is introducing?

The changes only apply to the DStv Now app, not Showmax or XtraView decoders.

This is likely to curb sharing passwords across households for tuning into certain live sports matches that MultiChoice holds exclusive rights to broadcast. Anecdotally, many consumers who subscribe to DStv Premium over streaming services cite sports as the reason.

The change also specifically focuses on concurrent live streams. You can still have four registered devices on your account and users are able to still log in on these devices at the same time.

A second device is able to view downloaded content.

However, only one device will be able to stream content at a time.

The changes will apply to all app users across Africa.

You can view the full announcement and FAQ on the DSTV website.

Feature image: MultiChoice