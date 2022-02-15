What to know about Google’s free Hustle Academy for entrepreneurs

The Google for South Africa 2022 event brought a variety of exciting announcements regarding the company’s local initiatives, including the launch of the Hustle Academy.

So what is this academy is about and how does it form part of the company’s plans to support digital transformation in South Africa?

Here’s what you should know…

What is the Hustle Academy?

The Hustle Academy is a free online bootcamp for entrepreneurs and SMMEs that will take place in February. It is supported by the Department of Small Business Development.

“The Hustle Academy is a free week-long bootcamp geared at helping small businesses grow by increasing revenue, positioning themselves for investment, and building sustainable business models for the future,” Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said at the Google for South Africa keynote.

Starting on 21 February, the initiative hopes to train 1 5000 entrepreneurs in South Africa.

It will include live training sessions, as well as one-on-one mentorship, masterclasses, and networking opportunities.

The academy is open to entrepreneurs and businesses in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa that want to take part.

Topics covered during the bootcamp include business strategy, business development, digital marketing, financial planning, and pitching.

You can also take part in guest speaker events and peer networking sessions.

How to register for the bootcamp

You can register and take part in the Hustle Academy for free.

However, Google will assess applications to see if you are eligible to take part.

Criteria include business maturity, the size of the business, and revenue.

Your business will need at least two full-time employees. You will also need to have been operating for 12 months.

Participants will also need to virtually access the live sessions, which run from 10am to 3pm GMT.

If you wish to register, you can fill out the application form on the Hustle Academy website.

Feature image: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels