Asus launches local online store

Asus South Africa has launched its own online store, allowing local consumers to browse and buy locally stocked Asus products in one central hub.

The website launched on 13 April following a month-long trial phase, during which 3,000 people signed up.

“The ASUS Store works on a 2-in-1 website module, which allows us to get better insight on our customers and what they are currently looking for,” Jessica Burnett, eCommerce Solution Manager at ASUS South Africa, said in a statement.

“At ASUS we strive purpose-driven innovation and the customer experience through our online store is the latest example of that. Ensuring that customers have access to all ASUS and Republic of Gamers laptops in one place.”

What to know about the new South African Asus store

So what are the benefits of shopping on the newly launched store? It aims to make the buying process easier for customers, who can browse locally available products in one location.

Ordering through the site also comes with a number of perks. Free standard delivery, which takes two to three days, is available for orders over R450.

Meanwhile, there is also a 14-day return policy on items purchased through the site, as well as online customer service. You can also buy devices through monthly credit options provided through Mobicred.

Products also come with a three-year pickup-and-return warranty.

Currently, the site offers a range of productivity and creator-focused laptops, including products from its Zenbook and Vivobook ranges.

For gamers, TUF and ROG Strix laptops are on offer. The site also stocks peripherals such as mice and keyboards, ROG apparel, and laptop accessories.

Asus notes that it plans to expand the range of products available on the website.

How to use the new eStore

You can visit the store on the Asus website under the Store tab. This is the easiest way to browse what’s locally available.

You can also access the store when using the main site. When browsing product categories, you will know a device is available locally when it has local pricing and a “Buy” button. The Buy button takes you to a sub-site where you can complete your purchase.

If the product is available locally, but not through the website, you will see a “Where to buy” option. This will provide you with links to local distributors selling the product.

If it is not available locally, there will only be a “Learn More” button.

When choosing a product to purchase, you can select between available specs, such as RAM, processors, and storage. The options and price will update accordingly.

For example, when choosing an i7 processor, other RAM capacities may no longer be available due to the laptop configurations available for the i7 option.

Once you have selected all options, you will see the final price, stock availability, and the option to add the product to your cart.

You can also see a summary of the product’s specifications for that specific model and configuration lower down.

If you’re happy, you can proceed to check out.

Feature image: Asus