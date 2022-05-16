Gumtree launches new mobile app

Classifieds website Gumtree has launched a new mobile app that gives users access to updated features and financing.

“We’re always striving to improve our customers’ experience on our platforms, and our new app is another step towards ensuring that South Africans can buy and sell items with confidence,” Claire Cobbledick, GM of Gumtree South Africa, said in a statement.

The app is available for free on Android and iOS.

The new app includes features such as Profile Verification. This feature works with the credit information bureau XDS Solutions and allows buyers and sellers to verify their identity with their ID numbers.

The feature also uses facial recognition technology. Once someone has verified their account, you will see a verification badge on their profile.

Another Gumtree app feature includes access to financing to purchase vehicles. This feature works in partnership with Nedbank’s MFC division.

How to use the new Gumtree app

So what information do you need to provide to use the new app?

Like the Gumtree website, you can browse ads and listings without needing an account or signing in.

The app requests location access, but you can also deny this access and the app continues to work. You can set your location within the app as it defaults to South Africa without location permissions.

The app includes a search field, categories, and a ‘Gumtree favourites’ section.

You can also save ads you’re interested in or post your own ads, but you will need to log in for these features. This applies to the chat feature as well.

The app has a similar design as the main Gumtree website, but with a more mobile-friendly layout. Once you create an account, it also has additional features such as the ability to verify your profile.

If you want to try it out, you can download the app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

