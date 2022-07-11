Burn Media Sites
News

Elon Musk abandons Twitter purchase, faces lawsuit

By Megan Ellis
Twitter downvote

South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk has abandoned his plans to acquire Twitter, submitting a filing to end the deal. However, he now faces a lawsuit as Twitter aims to close the deal agreement.

Musk’s decision didn’t come as a surprise to many. In May, the businessman said the deal was on hold pending more details about bot numbers on the site.

Some analysts speculated his negative tweets about Twitter were attempts to get a lower purchase price. Musk initially agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

However, other analysts predicted that he would abandon the deal entirely.

In a letter to the SEC, Musk’s lawyer said that the billionaire is terminating the merger agreement.

“Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect,” the letter says.

Why has Elon Musk terminated the Twitter deal?

But what are the false and misleading representations that Musk is alleging against Twitter?

According to the SEC letter, it comes back to the bot numbers.

Musk says that Twitter’s bot numbers may be higher than what’s publicly disclosed and that the company has not provided the necessary information to him around these numbers.

“While Section 6.4 of the Merger Agreement requires Twitter to provide Mr. Musk and his advisors all data and information that Mr. Musk requests ‘for any reasonable business purpose related to the consummation of the transaction,’ Twitter has not complied with its contractual obligations,” the letter says.

“Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information,” it later adds.

However, Twitter has stuck by its estimation that monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) account for under 5% of total mDAUs.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal shared a lengthy thread in May explaining the methodology that they use to assess the number of spam and bot accounts.

He also stated that he does not believe that estimates could be calculated externally, as they require private user data.

Twitter lawsuit against Musk

Twitter has announced that the company will be pursuing legal action against Musk. The original deal included a clause that specified a penalty will be paid by Musk if he terminates the agreement.

However, the legal challenge announced by Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor appears to be aimed at pushing the deal through.

In a post on Twitter, Taylor said that the board is committed to closing the deal at the price of Musk’s initial offer ($44 billion).

As a result, the board is filing legal action against Musk.

Whether the lawsuit will succeed, or Musk will just need to pay the $1 billion termination fee, remains to be seen.

Musk is already facing another lawsuit from Twitter shareholders over accusations he has tried to lower the share price.

Feature image: Unsplash/Jeremy Bezanger

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Honours in Linguistics.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.