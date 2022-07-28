Shoprite launches new online pet store

As part of its continuing expansion into e-commerce platforms, Shoprite has announced that it is bringing its Petshop Science brand online. The brand has proven to be a success according to the retailer, with 22 physical Petshop Science stores opened around the country in one year. Meanwhile, the pet supplies industry continues to grow locally, according to Shoprite. Now, its customers can buy pet goods online on petshopscience.co.za.

The website has over 2000 pet products from a variety of brands. Among the products that customers can buy, you’ll find brands such as Marltons, Hill’s, Montego, and more. This includes premium brands such as Royal Canin. Pet owners can not only buy food, but also flea and worm treatments, toys, household accessories, and pet bedding. Meanwhile, pet categories include cats, dogs, fish, birds, and small pets.

“We’ve been working hard to deliver superior service, range, and value to local pet parents. With the launch of Petshop Science Online, we’re adding another way for South Africans to access all of this – but without leaving their homes,” Mark Cotton, Head of eCommerce at The Shoprite Group, said in a statement.

The site is celebrating its launch with specials and deals on 250 items.

Any order over R450 receives free delivery.

Petshop Science Online pet insurance

Something unique about the new website is that it also includes a portal to apply for Checkers pet insurance.

This pet insurance is provided through Outsurance and has plans starting at R69 per month. These include accident coverage plans and more comprehensive cover. Customers can request a quote for their pets and see the available plans on the Petshop website.