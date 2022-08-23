Five things to look out for at Comic Con Africa

Anime, manga, tech, cosplay, a series of gaming, and much, much more can be expected at this year’s Comic-Con Africa from September 22 to September 25.

You will catch some of your favorite cosplay characters at the Johannesburg Expo Centre on the corner of Nasrec and Rand show in Johannesburg.

The four-day festival caters to all things pop culture and brings international and local comic artists, TV celebrities, and some popular film celebs.

From Cosplayers who meet fans to sign autographs to product launches, workshops, and activations, this year’s Comic-con Africa plans to be the ultimate family day out.

Here are five things to look out for at this year’s Comic Con Africa:

Kids under 6 get in for free

Product launches

International film and TV celebrities

Fan meet ups

Incredible Cosplay

Comic Con Africa was launched in 2018 in Johannesburg and has grown immeasurably from around 71 000 guests over a period of four days, to thousands more to date.

What you need to know

Just taking the kids to the show is not enough, but knowing some of the tech jargon will make any parent and supporter, a member of the Comic Con family.

Cosplay

Cosplay is a term that comes from words costume and play.

Anime and Manga

Anime Manga Otaku is a Lifestyle Show which showcases some interesting industry interviews.

Gaming

Comic Con brings some of the best access to games, tournaments, hardware and streaming channels with content that will keep energies at their peek during the four day festival.

Celebs and Guests

Celebrities and guests will spend time hanging out in their exhibitor booths interacting with fans, taking photos and answering some much needed questions.

This year, fans can expect to see comic creator and illustrator Daniel Govar, Comic book artist and writer Bill Masuku, Comic book illustrator Zach Howard among many other industry heavy weights, with DJ Elliot on the main stage.

International guests expected are:

International Cosplayer, artist and actor, Taryn Cosplay – Italy

Professional wrestler champion, Leon Chiro – Italy

International cosplayer, Elizabeth Rage – USA

Tickets are available for sale.

Feature image: Comic Con Africa