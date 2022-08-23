Stream Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus

Marvel’s latest release Thor: Love and Thunder will join the streaming service Disney Plus on September 8, 2022.

Isn’t it strange how quickly movies move to the comfort of your home today?

There was a time when it took years for blockbuster movies to make it into the comfort of our own homes.

Back to the main issue, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Doing well at the box office globally this theatrical release is fast gaining popularity at the box office, despite mixed reviews.

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.) 🥳➕ Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?! pic.twitter.com/qai46hF6m6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 22, 2022

With a 6.5 out of 10 IMDb score, Marvel’s latest offering shows Thor on a quest for inner peace.

Thor is confronted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who targets gods.

The Asgardian prince together with ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who surprisingly wields his magical hammer set out on an adventure to uncover the mystery behind the God butcher’s vengeance.

The film is the fourth Thor movie in the MCU and joins 15 other MCU movies streaming in Imax enhanced on Disney+.

Grossing over $700 million at the box office the film stars, Taika Waititi as director, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

The film was released on July 8, and you will be able to watch it in the comfort of your own home on September 8.

Feature image: Marvel Studios/Thor:Love and Thunder