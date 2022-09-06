Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Newspapers

Load shedding tonight and everyday this week

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
eskom load shedding apps south africa media club flickr by sa

Eskom has announced Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented on Tuesday from 4 pm until 10 pm.

The parastatal said load shedding will be implemented throughout the week from 05 am until 10 pm 0n Saturday night.

The load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity because of breakdowns, including delays in returning some of the units back to service.

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes,” Eskom said in a statement.

“We currently have 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina power station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

This weekend, Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system.

“We currently have 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The power utility has been buckling in recent weeks after it announced a series of blackouts less than two weeks ago.

In a statement, Eskom warned the public of constrained generation systems and the possibility of Stage 2 load shedding.

The power utility implemented load shedding at short notice citing a shortage of generation capacity as the reason for blackouts.

Delays to some generating units to service was also a reason, two weeks ago.

Also read: Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice

Featured image: Load shedding/Stockimage

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.