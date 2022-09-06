Load shedding tonight and everyday this week

Eskom has announced Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented on Tuesday from 4 pm until 10 pm.

The parastatal said load shedding will be implemented throughout the week from 05 am until 10 pm 0n Saturday night.

The load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity because of breakdowns, including delays in returning some of the units back to service.

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes,” Eskom said in a statement.

“We currently have 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

#PowerAlert1 Loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 until 22:00 tonight; thereafter loadshedding will be

implemented daily at 05:00 – 22:00 until Saturday pic.twitter.com/YmgcoI3roP — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 6, 2022

Breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina power station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

This weekend, Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system.

The power utility has been buckling in recent weeks after it announced a series of blackouts less than two weeks ago.

In a statement, Eskom warned the public of constrained generation systems and the possibility of Stage 2 load shedding.

The power utility implemented load shedding at short notice citing a shortage of generation capacity as the reason for blackouts.

Delays to some generating units to service was also a reason, two weeks ago.

