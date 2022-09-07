Meta sets date for major update reveal at Connect event

Save the date as Meta, Facebook’s parent company, will be live streaming its Connect Conference on October 11, 2022. You can watch streamed live event here.

The conference which plans to cover the progress Meta has made on the metaverse will be live streamed at 1 PM Eastern time and 10 AM PT (Pacific Time Zone), that’s 7 pm SAST.

The conference will probably need an anchor to beat last year’s announcement when Facebook changed its name to Meta.

Meta will probably release their virtual reality headset the Oculus Quest Pro code-named project Cambria.

Some of the features to be announced will have eye and facial tracking enabled to better avatar responses.

Project Cambria is Meta’s project to move more towards virtual reality and the Oculus Quest Pro headset plans to carve a solid way forward.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the headset was created using the Presence Platform which should assist developers build mixed reality experiences that blended the physical and virtual worlds.

Part of the move towards virtual reality will see Meta introduce gear like the Oculus Quest Pro, the sequel to the Oculus Quest 2, which was announced by Meta at their October 2021 conference.

On his Instagram, Zuckerberg expressed how he planned to share how avatar graphics on the horizon would offer much more.

Facebook’s parent company Meta plans to announce a slew of announcements regarding the VR, AR and XR spaces.

Confirming the launch in October, the company said it plans to share updates on the progress made including what’s to come in the near future.

“Now in its ninth year, Connect brings together AR/VR developers, creators, marketers, and more to celebrate the industry and its growth, while also exploring what it will take to bring the metaverse to life. We’ll kick things off with a can’t-miss keynote including leaders in the AR, VR, and XR space, followed by on-demand developer breakout sessions.”

Price

The price of the the headset is expected to be around $799 which translates to R 15 000 excluding other costs to bring in it to this side of the world.

The Quest 2 currently retails at $400 or more depending on the region.

The Quest 2 upgrade is expected to compete with the likes of Apple’s VR-AR headset, Sony’s Playstation VR 2 and phone connected headsets like the HTC Vive Flow.

