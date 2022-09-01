Trump’s ‘Truth’ app ban on Google Play launches Apple criticism 

Former US president Donald Trump’s Truth Social app is still barred from Google Play pending a review of the app’s policies.

Google Play policies prohibit content with physical threats and incitement to violence.

This appears to be the one huddle the Truth Social app can’t jump and seems to raise questions on social media why Apple has accommodated the app.

The Truth Social app, backed by Trump was launched on February 2022 as an alternative platform for Trump following his ban from both Twitter and Facebook.

The platform is where the former president opted to post most of his comments, after last year’s “Capitol riot” which led to his ban on Facebook and Twitter.

Capitol riot

Following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, a mob of the former US presidents supporters, marched to the Capital Building in Washington D.C, with the aim to keep Trump in power.

The supporters aim was to keep Trump in power by preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral college votes to formalize U.S current President Joe Biden.

Five people died during the event, one was shot by police, another died of a drug overdose and three died of natural causes.

Truth Social position

While Google maintains it has offered the app a solid way forward on how to amend some issues, the Truth App remains off Google Play pending a nod from the platform.

The app was meant to be a competitor and an alternative platform for Trump media and Technology group providing an uncensored platform.

The Truth app, which has been struggling to get above ground financially, remains barred from Google Play pending the acceptance of Googles policies.

Google maintains the app violates certain of its standards for content moderation.

This means a large number of Android smartphone users in the U.S and across the globe cannot download the app.

Truth Social launched on Apple’s App Store in February, but some have come out on social media arguing it should follow Google Plays example.

One user wrote: “Americans all across the country demand that Apple follow Google Play Store’s lead and remove Trump’s Truth Social app from its App Store for refusing to moderate bigotry, racism, and violent threats. ”

BREAKING NEWS: Americans all across the country demand that Apple follow Google Play Store’s lead and remove Trump’s TruthSocial app from its App Store for refusing to moderate bigotry, racism, and violent threats. RT TO MAKE SURE THAT APPLE SEES THIS! — Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) August 30, 2022

BREAKING: In a MAJOR loss for Trump, Google BANS his Truth Social from its Google Play Store for refusing to moderate the bigotry and racism that runs rampant on Truth Social — which means that 44% of smartphone users in the U.S. cannot download the app. RT TO THANK GOOGLE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 30, 2022

BREAKING: Google has removed ‘Truth Social’ from the Google Play store due to its lack of content moderation, including threats of violence against current and former government officials. @Apple, you’re up. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) August 30, 2022

Also read: Watch: Countdown to NASA Artemis 1 launch, watch it here

Feature image: Stock image