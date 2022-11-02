Burn Media Sites
Future Trends

You’ll soon pay $8 for Twitter’s blue tick, here’s why

By Gopolang Moloko
Twitter downvote

In an attempt to make Twitter less reliant on advertising, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed Twitter will charge $8 a month for Twitter Blue subscribers.

The subscription includes the verified badge, the blue tick.

Twitter is currently free for most users, and the blue tick on a users’ account means the user has been confirmed as a person or company.

In a quick shift since Musk took over control of the platform last week, users will now be charged $8 for the blue tick and other Twitter Blue perks.

The blue tick will now only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers at $8 per month.

What you get:

For the price of $8 a month, users will get the ability to post long videos and audio, get priority in replies, including mentions, and less adverts.

The shift is to defeat spam/scam while also providing a revenue stream to reward content creators.

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” Musk said in a tweet.

Musk walked into Twitter offices office carrying a sink last week, only to take the birded company through new changes.

Straight after taking the reigns as CEO, Musk quickly trimmed down Twitters’ board.

Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, Bret Taylor, David Rosenblatt, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Martha Lane Fox, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou are no longer directors of Twitter.

The new Twitter head is likely to face massive amounts of scrutiny, a result of the looming elections as he is expected to clarify what he deems free speech worthy content for the platform.

Twitter’s chief twit is yet to elaborate where the “bedrock of a functioning democracy” which he termed free speech applies and how it translates on Twitter.

