Industry News

Jack Ryan is back season 3 released

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
After a long wait popular series Jack Ryan is back on our screens since the protagonists close calls in season 2.

Season two aired around October of 2019 so yeah, the wait was too long.

Jack Ryan is on Amazon Prime and the good news is that there’s already news for a fourth season.

The CIA financial analyst is on the run, a usual occurrence for the lone ranger. Ryan will face some serious muscle with hopes to stop a group from detonating a nuclear strike.

The protagonists springs back into action as his enemies have plans that threaten world peace.

Michael Kelly who plays CIA field operative Mike is back amid speculation that he would not make a return in the coming episodes.

Betty Gabriel has replaced Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Elizabeth Wright, with new cast members James Cosmo, Nina Hoss, Alexej Manvelov and Peter Guinness will be joining the cast.

Synopsis:  When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

Seasons one and two are both available on Prime video with season three out on prime today.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Why Black Adam 2 was stopped in it’s tracks, a blow for Dwayne Johnson
Blogs 21 Dec 2022
News

