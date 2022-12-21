Why Black Adam 2 was stopped in it’s tracks, a blow for Dwayne Johnson

Coming out with mixed reviews Black Adam a superhero movie about a DC superhero produced by Dwayne Johnson was expected to have a sequel but it turns out it will not.

On Tuesday amid speculation over the sequel, Johnson also known as the Rock confirmed that DC studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to reshape the entire DC slate with projects such as Man of steel – the sequel.

In his statement, Johnson wrote: “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson wrote in a statement Tuesday. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Gun also tweeted his response to say he looked forward to working with Johnson.

So what exactly happened?

We know Johnson convinced Warner Bros. to develop a solo Black Adam film as opposed to a mashup with Shazam.

In the comic series, Black Adam is a villain to Shazam.

It’s reported that Johnson has plans of developing his own piece of the DC universe centered on Black Adam characters.

The Justice Society of America and a future Black Adam vs Superman movie showdown- seen at the end of the Black Adam movie was a teaser many looked forward to.

Henry Cavill wore the Superman suit in a short teaser at the end of Black Adam the move signaling what could have been a sequel.

While Johnson was noted declaring that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe was about to change it seems DC was not having it.

It’s clear there is some tension, but we hope this does not stop good work from being released.

