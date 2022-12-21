Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Blogs

Why Black Adam 2 was stopped in it’s tracks, a blow for Dwayne Johnson

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Coming out with mixed reviews Black Adam a superhero movie about a DC superhero produced by Dwayne Johnson was expected to have a sequel but it turns out it will not.

On Tuesday amid speculation over the sequel, Johnson also known as the Rock confirmed that DC studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to reshape the entire DC slate with projects such as Man of steel – the sequel.

In his statement, Johnson wrote: “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson wrote in a statement Tuesday. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Gun also tweeted his response to say he looked forward to working with Johnson.

So what exactly happened?

We know Johnson convinced Warner Bros. to develop a solo Black Adam film as opposed to a mashup with Shazam.

In the comic series, Black Adam is a villain to Shazam.

It’s reported that Johnson has plans of developing his own piece of the DC universe centered on Black Adam characters.

The Justice Society of America and a future Black Adam vs Superman movie showdown- seen at the end of the Black Adam movie was a teaser many looked forward to.

Henry Cavill wore the Superman suit in a short teaser at the end of Black Adam the move signaling what could have been a sequel.

While Johnson was noted declaring that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe was about to change it seems DC was not having it.

It’s clear there is some tension, but we hope this does not stop good work from being released.

Also read: Jack Ryan is back season 3 released

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
south africa malware computer security thedigitalway pixabay
How Are Modern Applications Becoming More Secure Compared to Their Predecessors?
News 21 Dec 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.