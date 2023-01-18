Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Social

Amount of trouble a tweet can land you, Elon Musk in

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
elon musk Thai cave rescue pedo steve jurvetson flickr

A trial over a tweet Elon Musk made in 2018 kicked off in San Francisco’s federal courtroom.

The matter is over a tweet Musk made in August 2018, where he claimed to have sufficient funds to take Tesla private, which affected the price of shares.

Musk is in court and is taken to task by shareholders who were led to believe sufficient funding to take Tesla private was secured.

The Tesla head is being sued for allegedly costing shareholders billions in dollars, a result of a tweet that may have affected Tesla’s share price.

Shareholders argue that the tweets were false and affected the price of securities including stock at the time.

Proof that a tweet may have impacted buyer and shareholder decision is at play which mostly will set a precedent to the amount of trouble a tweet can leave you in.

Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 only to shed some exec weight off the company.

Labeling himself as the new Twitter Twit on his Twitter Bio, Musk closed the $44 billion deal which had a deadline for Friday, October 28.

The deadline was set by a Delaware Chancery Court judge, earlier in October, to finalize the deal before the Friday, with a threat to schedule a trial if no deal was reached.

This was the climax to a legal fracas that began in April 2022 when Musk signed the deal to acquire Twitter, only to later back out of it.

This led to a lawsuit from Twitter, in an attempt to have the deal finalized.

Musk entered Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a sink through the lobby area on Wednesday, October. 26, 2022 as a message to investors and critics.

The move was to officiate the deal which has resulted in the axing of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde.

Musk is expected to increase Twitter’s subscriber base revenue as part of his strategy.

The Tesla head has made it clear that he also plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content.

He is yet to outline the parameters of what he deems as free speech.

Also read: Emerging tech ready to transform the office

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
KFC WhatsApp South Africa chat service order
Here’s how to order KFC on WhatsApp in six easy steps
Artificial Intelligence 18 Jan 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.