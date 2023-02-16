Here’s why Twitter said yes to Cannabis, the ad conversation

Twitter head Elon Musk, once described Twitter as the de facto public town square, an indicator that what Twitter tweets today may just be what the world talks about tomorrow.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

The platform largely influences culture, a place where some trends are born.

Twitter acknowledges a growth in the cannabis industry and wants to be part of the conversation.

“The cannabis space on Twitter is fun and engaging with users Tweeting about their experiences using cannabis – whether medicinally, for wellness, or recreation – as well as recommending brands, products, and retail locations.

“The conversation also reflects where the cannabis industry is currently heading: legislative/policy reform, business development, and community impact,” the platform writes on their blog.

While US states have taken steps to relax Cannibis Ad policies in an effort to create more opportunities for responsible cannabis marketing, Twitter will now be allowing advertisers to promote brand preferences and information cannabis related content for CBD, THC and cannabis related products and services.

“We look forward to helping more customers unlock the power of Twitter Ads to connect with the cannabis conversation and drive their business forward.”

This is what Twitter’s policy says:

We permit approved Cannabis (including CBD– cannabinoids) advertisers to target the United States, subject to the following restrictions:

Advertisers must be licensed by the appropriate authorities, and pre-authorized by Twitter.

Advertisers may only target jurisdictions in which they are licensed to promote these products or services online.

Advertisers may not promote or offer the sale of Cannabis (including CBD– cannabinoids)

Exception: Ads for topical (non-ingestible) hemp-derived CBD topical products containing equal to or less than the 0.3% THC government-set threshold.

Advertisers are responsible for complying with all applicable laws, rules, regulations, and advertising guidelines.

Advertisers may not target customers under the age of 21.

Advertisers need to ensure they understand the requirements for their brands and business.

