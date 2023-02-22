Netflix movie You People review: Film chased too many stereotypical targets    

You People, a Netflix movie starring Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis Dreyfus and Lauren London shot up the ranks during January 23 – 29 to take the number one spot.

The comedic debut promised a different tale of bridging the cultural divide using comedy but sadly fell flat on delivery.

While testing a new smart TV, TCL P635 HDR Google TV, we figured why not see why You People gained streaming numbers that moved it to the number one spot in January.

A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences.

The new addition on Netflix is jam-packed with humor, cultural clashes and an approach that director Kenya Barris put together to spark an interesting conversation.

We’ve seen this before. Maybe not surrounded by forceful stereotypes, obvious storyline and lineup of what could be seen as a miss in terms of a great concept.

The two hour move is star studded, with a remarkable star lineup that could have added much needed acting depth, better script execution and overall slowed pace in sequencing.

Jonah Hill is tasked with a heavy role of acting an younger actor role of a budding account executive who plans on focusing on podcasting as a career.

While the film makes an effort at hitting the right notes, the film strikes out.

The mistaken Uber scene where Jonah Hill meets hit co-actress Lauren London is cute, but the list of hard pressed stereotypes after that were just a short paragraph from the film being a complete mess.

Guess Who with Bernie Mac and Ashton Kutcher was simple, to the point, but You People almost seems like it’s reaching for too many stereotypcial objectives.

The film almost seems as though they focused more on Lauren London’s many gorgeous and stunningly put together outfit and hair changes.

lauren london in the netflix movie ‘you people’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nrYAIsJIcr — mia (@_demiaa) January 30, 2023

Drake and many of his albums were referenced in the new Netflix movie “You People” pic.twitter.com/g8tw6SDzok — Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) January 30, 2023

Both Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus try to carry the film with witty character delivery but their efforts fall short to ill curated lines, including script delivery.

Jonah Hill delivered a believable mini series in Stutz, a Netflix series with his therapist which was refreshingly educational as well as delightful.

The star studded comedy You People features Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Drefus, Nia Long, David Duchavny, Molly Gordon, Taco, La La Anthony and Rhea Perlman to name a few.

The screenplay is humorously crafted to evoke discussions.

This screenplay kicks off with Ezra and Amira’s cute meet one morning.

Ezra absent mindedly enters her parked car which he mistakes for an Uber.

Amira’s not having it and soon accuses him of racism. Ezra tries to tell her that both she and her car match the description of his ride on the app and Amira assumes he thinks all black drivers look alike on his app.

Ezra tries to make up in good faith with directions to wherever she’s going and they hit it off on the way.

That’s an interesting meet and the screenplay kicks off from that note.

You People is now on Netflix since February 1st, 2023.

