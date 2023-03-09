Apple launches a yellow addition for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

Here’s the latest colour addition to the iPhone 14 range.

Apple has introduced the yellow colour to the lineup adding more colour to the iPhone 14 range with a ceramic shield front cover.

The phone will be available for pre-order on March 10 with availability starting on March 14.

The latest introduction comes with an updated internal design for better performance and better battery life than any of its predecessors.

The yellow addition comes with a dual camera system for better photos and videos, innovative safety capabilities and a crowd favorites satellite and crash detection.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

What you get.

The 6.1 inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch 14 Plus feature aluminum design that is water and dust resistant.

The updated addition comes ready with better performance, an A15 bionic chip, iOS 16, retina XDR display with OLED technology and Dolby vision support.

A large display means great gaming experience, better streaming Apple Fitness and other content with a longer battery lifespan to carry the load.

Colours

The iPhone 14 range comes in midnight, starlight, blue, and purple.

The yellow colour comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

Apple also adds new colours for their iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus silicone cases. Four new colours will be added, canary yellow, olive, sky and iris.

While Apple prides itself on the introduction of the yellow coloured iPhone 14, is the introduction of the yellow colour with not much of a difference in specs really that great, or is this a marketing spin that makes sense?

Also read: Africa’s tech skills scarcity report: Here’s the sharp and painful solution