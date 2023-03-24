Microsoft gains access to Open AI code base, trouble for Google?

Twitter head Elon Musk made a compelling announcement on Friday that Microsoft Corporation obtained “exclusive access to the entire Open AI codebase”

So what does this mean?

This means Microsoft could be the pied piper who may make Google dance.

Microsoft is now moving towards its decade-long dream to rule the search engine. Satya Nadella recently said that Google is an '800 pound gorilla' but Microsoft will make it dance. pic.twitter.com/54brUM8B9e — Tibo (@tibo_maker) March 3, 2023

Musk said he donated $100 million to Open AI when it was a non-profit. While the Twitter CEO has no stake in OpenAI, he was part founder of OpenAI which in November last year introduced ChatGPT.

As part of their investment, Microsoft gained exclusive access to the entire OpenAI codebase — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2023

“ChatGPT is entirely housed within Microsoft Azure. When push comes to shove, they have everything, including the model weights,” Musk clarified.

This means Microsoft has plans to increase investment in OpenAI’s research.

Competition for Google?

The deal means OpenAI’s technology into Microsofts’ Bing will have Microsoft’s search engine become competition to Google in terms of page views.

The partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI will allow Microsoft to expand offerings in its Azure OpenAI service.

Azure is Microsoft’s cloud computing service which will help developers build new AI systems by making OpenAI’s service models available to the market.

Google retaliated recently with their AI offering Bard AI, a chatbot to compete with ChatGPT.

Google’s Bard, an AI chatbot has entered the market to compete with OpenAI and Microsofts’ chatbot.

While Google says Bard is an early AI experiment to enhance productivity, users can get creative assistance in tasks such as blog posts.

This is Googles aim to solidify presence in the AI chatbot space.

Bing preferred

Bing is the name of an AI-powered search engine coupled with an edge browser from Microsoft.

Available for preview now at Bing.com, this search engine promises a new chat experience, more complete answers and the ability to generate content.

Bing comes in as an AI copilot for the web, tailored for people to get more from a search engine and the web.

According to Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO at Microsoft, AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all, – search.

“There are 10 billion search queries a day, but we estimate half of them go unanswered. That’s because people are using search to do things it wasn’t originally designed to do. It’s great for finding a website, but for more complex questions or tasks too often it falls short.”

Bing will offer users improved and relevant results.

Complete answers

Bing promises to summarize the answer users are looking for.

This new Bing will generate the content to help you write an email, create a 5 day itinerary for a dream vacation, or even prep for a job interview.

Bing also cites all its sources and users will be able to see links to the web for references.

A whole new Microsoft Edge experience, Bing brings new AI capabilities, a new look and whole new edge experience.

Also read: Nedbank PayShap, hot air, or viable payment solution?

Featured image: Twitter/@Tibo_maker