TikTok, Shou Chew and the verbal punches at congress

Tiktok continues to resist a bipartisan senate bill that would give the President Joe Biden administration the power to ban TikTok in the United States.

While senators emphasize that they’re not singling out TikTok, it was TikTok’s CEO Shou Chew who got the attention of many for his wit while at the US Congressional hearing.

In his first appearance before congress last Thursday, Chew was grilled by members of the senate who are skeptical about TikTok’s attempts to protect US user data.

The bill against TikTok is understood to present framework for addressing technology based threats.

Chew testified before the House Committee for Energy and Commerce, where he faced questions on concerns over the apps potential national security threats and its connection to China.

Washington Republican representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers alongside others kicked off the hearing with a clear intent to regulate the app or even ban the short form video app.

With some responses from Chew easily described as a nebulous, it was his preparation for the hearing that came across.

To prepare, the CEO spent a week in daily, multi hour prep sessions where TikTok personnel sharpened and polished his presentation.

Practice queries, ensured Chew came prepared to answer questions from Congress.

As some US diplomats view the app as a threat to national security, a ban although harsh would set a new president on social media usage including regulation.

Chew’s testimony was compared to the that of Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg to the same house committee back in 2018.

Zuckerberg testified in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

The Chew took to the app to thank all those who commented about the hearing before stating what message TikTok wanted to maintain.

“We will continue to keep safety a top priority, we will continue to keep TikTok transparent and keep third parties involved,” to ensure transparency.

Chew has been bombarded by well wishes on the platform with some applauding him for his courage while others claim there was a lot not being said.

