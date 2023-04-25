Use four phones to log into the same WhatsApp account

As of Tuesday, April 25, 2023, WhatsApp users can now access one WhatsApp account from four different phones.

This is according to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg who made the announcement on Facebook

Before, a WhatsApp account could only be verified on one registered phone number.

Dual sim phone holders had to opt for one number as the primary number for WhatsApp with no option to have a verified WhatsApp account on two different phones.

In the latest update, WhatsApp now lets users use more than one phone to chat from one account.

Meta has rolled out the long awaited update which has been in its pipeline.

The devices will be linked to one WhatsApp account and will have the ability to operate independently even if the main device has no network.

Should the primary device not have network, the other three devices should continue to receive messages without any issues.

The catch

Should the primary device be inactive for a while, WhatsApp says it will log out on all companion devices.

This means three other phones can be linked to a WhatsApp account, or a combination of PCs and smartphones.

Pairing

Users need to enter the phone number of the primary device on the secondary device and enter the OTP (One-Time-Pin) received.

A third device can be paired in the same manner or by scanning a code off the primary device.

Both Android and iOS users will have access to the feature, which should be rolled out across the world in the few weeks to come.

Access to the feature

To have access to the feature, users must download the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS or Android.

All devices must be compatible with the latest version of WhatsApp.

