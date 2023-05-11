Dubai launch: Huawei launches Huawei P60 Pro and its definitely unique

A pearl amongst thorns

Leading a pack of tech smart products from Huawei Consumer Group this year is the uniquely designed and intelligently manufactured Huawei P60 Pro alongside, the Huawei Free Buds 5, Huawei Watch Ultimate, Huawei Mate X3, MatePad 11-inch 2023, Huawei Matebook X Pro and Huawei MateBook D14.

Huawei Consumer Group in mid-eastern Africa introduces an intelligent lineup of products with innovative prowess which the franchise hopes will compliment the way the consumer relates to their smart device.

This year, at their flagship product launch event in Dubai, Huawei introduced the latest Huawei P60 Pro, a device with 100x Zoom intended to break the norm while setting a new benchmark in compelling imagery, coupled with an aesthetically styled appeal.

Smarter AI

The Huawei P60 Pro promises meticulously crafted aesthetics, exceptional photography, and a seamless AI experience manufactured to bring forward a device that makes an unshakable statement of class and elegance combined.

Low light magic

Inspired by 18th-century French art, with the addition of the Kunlun Glass protection, the Huawei P60 Pro features a 48 megapixel Ultra lighting telephoto camera which can zoom in on far away objects even in low light.

Coupled with Huawei’s XMAGE camera system the Huawei P60 Pro comes with IP68 water resistance to give the end user peace of mind in terms of durability.

The tech giant which prides itself on innovation, digital experience and cutting edge features introduce the sparkling Huawei Mate 60 Pro, with a solid aim of setting the pace on superior functionality.

Is it better?

The P60 Pro which spearheaded this years launch in Dubai, runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with 8 GB RAM on 256 storage.

The latest P-series addition in black or Rococo Pearl white comes with compelling specifications, impressive 4700 mAh battery, 50 megapixels on the rear and a 13 megapixel selfie camera.

With a massive display, the Huawei P60 Pro supports up to 1212 x 2616 pixel resolution on a screen size of 6.74 inches.

Based on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset alongside a 88 watt charge speed, the new Huawei P60 Pro does not only sound good under AED 4 000, but consumers can now buy the smart device online including mobile stores in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah in the UAE.

This new Huawei P60 Pro will hit South African shores in the next couple of weeks, and we just cannot wait to unbox including put it to the test.

“We have showcased a promising return with our back-to-back launches of flagship lineups, including

the Huawei Mate 50 Pro last year, the Huawei P60 Pro, [this year] and Huawei Mate X3 today, says Pablo

Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Group in Middle East and Africa.

“Even though our road ahead is still full of challenges, our investment in innovation will not change, nor will our determination to continue developing the Middle East and African markets.”

He adds: “Huawei will never give up overseas markets and we remain committed to high-end global brand building. With all these flagship devices available locally, we are keen to provide the industry-leading and intelligent user experience to our customers.”

