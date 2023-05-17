Recruitment edge: Finding the right skills in an AI filled future

In today’s digital era, finding the right digitally equipped candidate is a challenge that many companies battle with.

The failure to snatch the right candidate often leads to lost time and energy spent on equipping the candidate with skills in the hope that they can shift the firm to new heights.

Recruitment is key

Professionals with expertise are important, but identifying the special skillset in the recruitment process is where the challenge lies.

Streamlining the recruitment process to include improved job adverts, identifying passive candidates and even considering internal staff remains some of the hidden key areas for any organisation to find dormant talent awaiting inspiration.

In order to find digitally equipped candidates, companies need to be proactive and take their recruitment processes a step further by also including processes like using virtual technology to connect with graduates and professionals.

Platforms such as Cisco Talent Bridge Engine are designed to match the needs of employers with the talent available.

Company needs are constantly changing and in today’s world, the hiring needs of businesses are constantly evolving.

Finding the right digitally skilled candidate in the face of a shortage of critical digital skills in South Africa means business needs to get smart on how they search and secure skills.

“Effective recruitment begins by understanding the critical skills landscape,” according to Cisco Sub Saharan Africa Managing Director Hani Raad.

Streamlined process

He adds enterprises need to take a proactive approach and rethink how they recruit new talent in networking, security, and 4IR technologies, and how they can contribute to creating new education and employment opportunities.

“A company cannot digitally transform, or even function properly, with just one IT person handling everything. For example, cloud computing is one of this year’s biggest business and IT trends, and the mark of an innovation-driven enterprise. Because of that, many businesses are building teams of software engineers and cloud architects to create custom software and products.”

The country faces a digital skills shortage, and sectors like IT, and finance continue to feel the pinch.

Recruiters must understand that there needs to be a balance between tertiary education and the right skill set of experience.

Employers’ needs and preferences continue to change in the search for candidates that will have a balanced mix of technical certification and on-the-job experience.

“Now is the time for the public and private sectors to invest in digital skills training. But inclusivity must also be prioritized when it comes to hiring processes. A multitude and diverse collection of minds, viewpoints, and backgrounds are the ingredients of a dynamic and innovative working environment. The real potential for this lies with the current generation of young professionals, which is why digital acceleration and upskilling programs are important,” says Raad.

This is all to bridge the digital skills gap.

Companies must consider working environments including strategies and list of requirements in finding the ideal candidate who is digitally equipped and traditionally inspired in an era that remains fast-paced into a digital future.

Also read: WATCH: AI era, Coca Cola uses Stable Diffusion plus tradition in new advert