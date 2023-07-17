Tip off: We find Honor’s secret this week, here’s what we know

Chinese company Honor is working on something this week and here’s what we know.

On the fast track to becoming one of the most popular smartphones in the market, the Chinese brand, Honor is rumored to be introducing one of their compelling devices. But which one will it be?

We know that the launch is happening in the middle east.

So we packed bags and decided to go find out.

Touch down the United Emirates and our sources tell us to wait a day for facts.

Quick background

We know Honor was founded around 2013 by Huawei and has quickly made ground in the consumer popular device department.

The company or brand Honor was sold to a company named Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology.

Back to our investigation

We suspect a few possible devices to be launched, sometime this week, although sources indicate a 200MP camera device with 5 000mAh of battery life to back it up.

We find this interesting considering the brand Honor has gained some notable street credibility as a result of its unique design.

We remember the Honor 80 and Honor 70 which hit the Chinese market to a warm welcome and controversial nod from users.

This year, looking at the introduction of the Honor 80 and its predecessor Honor 70 we strongly suspect Honor will pull the covers from the latest flagship device the Honor 90.

Crowd favorite

Should our deductive techniques reign true, it would mean Honor has been busy since November last year with the introduction of the Honor 80 devices, the Honor 80 Pro, 80 SE, and the magic V foldable device the Honor VS.

The brand has tabled devices such as the Honor 80 GT and a new version of the Honor 80 Pro packed with a Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8 to 12 GB RAM, and a 4 800 mAh battery which could mean its successor harbors more battery power.

The new device would be the polished successor to the Honor 80 and the Honor 70.

Honor will be unveiling their brand-new device on Tuesday.

Stay tuned as we probe even further, to confirm what device Honor plans to unveil and what the new device brings to the table of compelling devices with a personality.

Also read: Too much screen time, the dangers, what you need to know