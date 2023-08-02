Huawei Watch GT 3 SE launch, snoring, and menstrual cycle tracking?

Consumer group Huawei has introduced its price-savvy Huawei GT3 SE in South Africa as a solution and worthy sport offering for active lifestyle enthusiasts.

In case you missed it, we had precipitated a few tech tweaks for the device and we noted that we were not far off.

In Upcoming: Huawei launches the Huawei Watch GT3 SE we stated that Huawei planned to unwrap a cutting-edge entry-level smartwatch with longer lasting battery, slightly better health tracking, and sleek design.

Huawei confirms that the device boasts an enhanced battery architecture with 14 days battery life, that can keep you going for up to two weeks on a single charge.

With smart power-saving algorithm 2.0, the watch will optimize power usage to ensure athletes and active lifestyle users never miss a health reward.

The Huawei GT3 SE supports wireless charging and reverse charge when using a Huawei phone, which means users can leave that watch charger at home.

The GT3 SE comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display at a weight of 35.6g and is made slightly more durable with a reinforced polymer to guarantee a comfortable fit all day.

The Huawei Watch GT3 SE comes with smarter vital reading tech such as Huawei TruSeen 5.0, Huawei true sleep 3.0, and a Tru series health monitoring technology compatible with both Android and iOS.

All this means the watch is designed to track better sleep, health, stress, and believe it or not menstrual cycle.

Huawei says they’ve upped their heart rate monitoring features and have reduced signal loss. We still need to test the Huawei Watch GT3 SE to confirm that narrative.

The watch has improved accuracy in tracking sleep patterns, with an automatic detector for REM and deep sleep.

On paper the Huawei Watch GT3 SE merged with the Huawei health App supports snore tracking to provide users with insights on their sleep patterns.

As competent as PR teams are, the real test comes to usage and by the time Huawei SA reads this, they’ll be aware of a necessary need for the watch to be probed and prodded over a period to ensure they’re not merely bringing a facelifted Watch GT 2 Pro.

Selling points

The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE seems ready for active usage, with copious amounts of tech-focused on sleep and what happens when you close your eyes.

Does the Huawei Watch GT3 SE really tackle everyday use as well as Huawei spins it?

Will it monitor my heart rate effectively during say a protest at TUT on a Tuesday afternoon?

We plan to find out.

Retailing at R 4,499.00 more details on the Huawei Watch GT 3 SE are available on Huawei’s online store.

Pre-orders have started.

