WhatsApp support countdown, old phones will be left behind next month

The WhatsApp cut-off countdown

Social messaging app WhatsApp will be breaking up with a few old devices come this time next month.

Come October 24, WhatsApp has confirmed that it will no longer support certain devices.

This will mark an end to users running iOS 10, iOS 11, and under with Android users only supported from version 5.1 and above. Those using iOS 12 and later will continue to receive functional support from the messaging app.

This means users under Android 4.1 may need to upgrade for security among other reasons.

Some devices on WhatsApp’s hit list include LG, HTC as Meta gears up to introduce features that may not work on old devices.

The iPhone 6, 6Plus, 6S, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and the X and Xs range are some of the devices from Apple that can be upgraded to iOS 12.

This is not the first time WhatsApp herds smart device users forward with an upgrade.

The social messaging giant left some phones in the past, late last year, when it announced a shift forward in technology.

Last year’s exodus

This simply meant WhatsApp would support Android smartphones with OS version 4.1 and newer including phones running KaiOS 2.5 and JioPhone.

“To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp,” WhatsApp said in their blog.

This means iPhone 5 and 5c users will soon be left out, the Huawei Ascend D1, D2 and G740, the Lenovo A820, HTC Desire 500, LG enact, Optimus F3, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy core, Galaxy S3 mini, Sony Xperia Arc S and Miro will soon experience issues accessing WhatsApp.

This includes a myriad of other Android smartphones released almost 10 years ago.

Since WhatsApp will be ending support for some of the older version smartphones, smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and other brands will be affected.

Notices from WhatsApp are expected to be sent to smartphone users urging them to ditch their old phone for a newer model.

Also read: Kicked off WhatsApp? WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones