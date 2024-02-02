Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Competitions

Who’s content is it anyway? TikTok, Universal Music Group highlight gap

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
tiktok stock 1, apps

Since February 1st TikTok users will pick up that some of their content has prompted them to select a different song choice.

This will be happening a lot more in the coming weeks as TikTok tries to find its footing after its fallout with Universal Music Group, one of the world’s largest music companies.

Universal Music Group has been in talks with TikTok over music license terms arguing that TikTok has been benefiting off certain song choices with little return.

This led to a back and forth that let the partnership severed as the music group confirmed it would be pulling its music including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, and many other artists from TikTok due to their license agreement expiring.

Add an expiring license agreement on top of a questionable relationship and you have users being the ones left with egg on their faces.

Why did Universal pull music from TikTok?

TikTok users woke to find that searches of the artist Taylor Swift among others led to no results on the platform. This means some music that came from the Universal stable was removed from TikTok.

While TikTok and Universal battled to agree on certain points to the licensing agreement, it was interesting to see that compensation for artists and songwriters, protection of artists from harmful effects of A.I among other things were the reason their paths separated.

This means certain artists names will be off the platform until a new agreement is made.

In the meantime, TikTok will be allowing users to change music to their content in an effort to retain as many users considering how Universal was a massive contributor to TikTok’s growth.

Also read: A look into LG business cloud

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.