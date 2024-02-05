Why Google may rebrand Bard to Gemini, with dedicated app

Google’s Bard may pretty soon be rebranded and the name is likely to be changed to Gemini.

If preliminary suspicions are correct then Google’s Bard AI will likely make the name change considering Google’s latest multimodal AI model, Gemini, which the company began integrating into some of its products.

The rumored paid Gemini advanced tier is expected to make an appearance come February 7th.

Google added a new changelog for Bard, and — oh boy — it’s a big one! The availability in Canada is awesome! That said I don’t really understand the limitations with the app. That’s disappointing as someone who lives in Europe. Oh by the way… https://t.co/xM2snHVYJ9 is real. pic.twitter.com/QKgKrRjmM4 — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) February 3, 2024

What’s the upshot?

Gemini should grant users access to the Ultra1.0 model of Gemini, which is more competently able to handle more complex tasks such as coding, reasoning, and creative collaboration.

The latest news for the country is that Google has confirmed an expansion of its conversational AI model Bard in South Africa which means South Africa will likely see the advanced AI model Gemini Pro, which is now more accessible in over 230 countries.

This is not the first time Google will make a name change if all our bets are correct.

In mid-January, we remember Google shortened everything to simply Bard. The change while interesting was to separate some confusion around what the term Google assistant meant with Bard on the horizon.

Now it seems we’re likely to see the advent of Gemini.

Today Google’s Bard is powered by the Gemini Pro model, which supports over 40 languages. We remember Google launching its generataive AI models alongside Gemini Ultra, Gemini Pro and Gemini Nano which were designed to run on devices like the Pixel 8.

Tweaks to the models have not been made in an effort to better their understanding, reasoning, and brainstorming functioning.

Today, users have access to the double-check feature that uses Google’s search to evaluate if generated feedback can be corroborated.

The impact

The change will likely mean users will see the changes to Gemini in feature apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail, and others as time comes

