The latest Galaxy A series combines cutting-edge technology with affordability, ensuring that users enjoy premium features without breaking the bank.

With this series, Samsung has not only addressed longevity and durability but other equally important features as well.

This latest addition to the Galaxy family comes packed with a bright screen display, high-resolution camera, and storage features that allow you to carry on with what you love.

With this series, you can enjoy it all in stellar clarity.

These devices now possess large screens, the Galaxy A05 comes with 6.7 HD+ and 60Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy A05s has improved display quality with 6.7 full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and fast reactive 90Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions, allowing you to enjoy a wide-viewing display experience.

Your favourite content and games now become immersive with seamless and vivid picture quality. Both Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s have an upgraded 50MP high-resolution main Camera, designed to help you capture the significant moments in life.

A05s is equipped with a triple-lens 50MP main camera with a 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

While Galaxy A05 dual lens 50MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor, so you can get up close and personal with the finer details of life.

Designed to help you capture the significant moments in your life, you can now also take your brighter and clearer selfies with the A05s 13MP front camera or the A05 8MP front camera.

These incredible camera features will allow you to express your creativity and make beautiful memories.

Both devices come in a sleek design and are available in awesome colours: Galaxy A05s is available in light violet and black – bringing the style in form factor; while the A05 colours comes in a sturdy frame with a linearly patterned backside in colours that include Black and Light Green.

This A-series supports bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling users to access some of their favourite social media apps and emails.

Besides having access to all your favourite apps and media at hand, you’ll be happy to know that you can stay connected for up to two (2) days with these phones’ long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

In addition, you now have more time to do what you love: streaming, sharing, gaming and you can also enjoy the convenience of up-to-25W super-fast charging 5 capabilities that can get you back to full power, very quickly.

This A-series has plenty of space, available for all your photos and files.

In terms of memory and space, both the Galaxy A05 and A05s come in 4GB RAM plus 64GB 6 of large internal storage and also sport a micro-SD card slot with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Availability

Don’t waste any time! Get your hands on these stylish smartphones that are equipped with superior performance, but not too heavy on your pocket. Both are available online and all participating retail stores nationwide.

The recommended retail price for the Galaxy A05s is R2,999 and the Galaxy A05 is R2,4997.

-In partnership with Samsung

