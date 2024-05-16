Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Advertising and Media

Everlytic frees up email marketing capacity for SA businesses

By Everlytic
Read next
Everlytic Digital Services Team PR
Boost Email Marketing Results: How Everlytic Helps SA Businesses Succeed. Photo:Supplied

Everlytic’s Digital Services Team takes the workload off marketers by building and sending effective email campaigns for them.

Digital Services Team lead, Noelene Miakista, explained her team adds much value to marketing campaigns. 

“We act as a force multiplier for our clients, whether it’s by helping them manage their email sends directly, building bespoke email templates for them, or importing large contact lists on their behalf. Basically, we become an extension of their marketing team,” said Miakista. 

Everlytic’s Digital Services Team is a subset of the company’s Client Relationship Management (CRM) department and was brought forth when it became clear clients needed campaign support services. 

Miakista said, “My team works in close collaboration with the CRM team to create a dynamic that honours the client’s requirements while adding the maximum amount of value to the relationship.”

This assertion is echoed by regional client relationship manager for Cape Town, Andrea Tickner. “These two departments help clients resolve issues, so they can get to the business of communicating effectively,” said Tickner. 

“Everlytic’s combined client support teams are our clients’ greatest cheerleader towards digital marketing success.”

Until the end of May 2024, Everlytic has a special offer to help businesses supercharge their digital communication. Sign up for the basic, professional, or advanced package and receive a helping hand from the Digital Services Team for free. 

Contact sales@everlytic.com or reach out to Everlytic’s Digital Services Team today.

Issued by: Everlytic

Read More: Everlytic launches new playbook for email marketing success

Everlytic

Read More
Nedbank launches stellar new campaign, Bank Your Time
Enterprise & B2B 16 May 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.