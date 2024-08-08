Smartphone leap, Honor 200 Pro used to capture a ‘stunna’ GQ cover

The age of the smartphone has consistently contested against the traditional photography landscape as many argue smartphones cannot do it as a camera can.

It seems this might change in the current age of technology as Honor confirms their latest Honor 200 Pro has been used to create the incoming latest GQ cover for the upcoming August, and September issue.

Honor confirms the Honor 200 Pro was used to capture the cover of GQ’s “Success Issue” which features Amapiano musician Young Stunna on the cover.

We have confirmation that all editorial images were shot using the latest Honor 200 Pro, an interesting evolution forward for the smartphone team which is clearly solidifying its presence in delivering trusted imagery.

Honor has unveiled the Honor 200 series in South Africa. To showcase the exceptional camera capabilities of the Honor 200 Pro, the brand partnered with GQ South Africa for a groundbreaking cover shoot.

The Honor 200 Pro, features a 50MP Main portrait camera, 50MP Telephoto Camera, and 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera, which appear to have delivered an uncontested magazine cover.

The device’s advanced technology, including three Harcourt portrait modes, enabled the capture of studio-quality images without the need for professional camera equipment.

Molife Kumona, Editor-in-Chief of GQ South Africa, expressed his astonishment at the Honor 200 Pro’s capabilities:

“The video quality, the various portrait modes, and the zoom capabilities have got to be my standout features.”

The collaboration between Honor and GQ South Africa highlights the potential of smartphone photography to rival traditional professional equipment.

By showcasing the Honor 200 Pro’s capabilities on the cover of a prestigious magazine, Honor has demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography.

The Honor 200 Pro is available for purchase in South Africa at a recommended retail price of R19,999.

The device comes with a range of free gifts, including an Honor SuperCharge, screen protector, and extended warranty.

