Enter the You Mailed It Awards 2025 by Everlytic

Calling all marketers, are your emails the best in the business? Here’s your chance to prove it by claiming victory at Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2025.

As South Africa’s largest smart communication platform, Everlytic knows email marketing continues to be the dominant channel for brand communication. The company also recognises it’s not easy to create, send, and track a top-performing email campaign.

This is why it started the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards. Everlytic wants to spotlight the hard work, innovation, and creative brilliance that marketers put into their best bulk emails.

Now in its third year, the competition welcomes submissions from organisations excelling in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer email marketing. And after last year’s success, with ShopriteX securing the top honour, the competition is hotter than ever!

Plus, this year brings back the newly launched category for Internal Email Communication, making it two prestigious awards: Best Marketing Email and Best Internal Email. This category was first introduced in 2024, and the top spot was secured by Machine_ for its Sanlam Group email campaign.

Along with the esteemed title, the winners of both these categories will receive Takealot vouchers to the value of R24 000. All entrants will be given feedback from the judges, who are experts in the fields of email marketing, advertising, design, and technology.

The competition closes on 12 June 2025, and to be eligible to enter, all emails must have been sent between 1 January and 31 December 2024.

Outstanding emails deserve recognition! Enter the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2025 today.

Issued By: Everlytic

Read More: Winners Announced! Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2024