Google Chrome is finally clamping down on annoying video ads

By Shereesa Moodley
Chrome video ads

In compliance with the Coalition for Better Ads’ new standards, Google on Wednesday announced that it will no longer show repeatedly disruptive ads in videos on Chrome.

This means that videos with advertising that interrupt a user’s viewing, such as long ads that appear before a video and are unskippable, won’t appear on Chrome in the future.

“Mid-roll ads of any duration that appear in the middle of a video” will also be considered disruptive, along with “image or text ads that appear on top of a playing video and are in the middle 1/3 of the video player window or cover more than 20% of the video content”.

According to the company, Chrome will stop showing these types of ads as of 5 August this year.

Meanwhile, websites like YouTube “will be reviewed for compliance with the Standards”.

Earlier this month, Google also launched a new “media hub” on Chrome to help users manage their music and videos from a single control panel on the browser.

Feature image: Deepanker Verma via Pexels

