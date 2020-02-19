Apple Music has rebooted a popular feature that allows users to view different versions of the same album. First spotted by MacStories editor Federico…
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot to launch on Apple TV+ this March
Apple TV on Monday released a new trailer for Amazing Stories, a reboot of the popular Steven Spielberg series from the 1980s.
“This reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination,” the company said on YouTube.
Amazing Stories will be made up of five stories featuring different characters and unique plots.
The show will air on Apple TV+ on 6 March 2020.
Feature image: screenshot, Apple TV via YouTube