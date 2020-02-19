Apple TV on Monday released a new trailer for Amazing Stories, a reboot of the popular Steven Spielberg series from the 1980s.

“This reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination,” the company said on YouTube.

Amazing Stories will be made up of five stories featuring different characters and unique plots.

The show will air on Apple TV+ on 6 March 2020.

Feature image: screenshot, Apple TV via YouTube