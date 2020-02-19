Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Apple

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot to launch on Apple TV+ this March

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
Steven Spielberg Amazing Stories

Apple TV on Monday released a new trailer for Amazing Stories, a reboot of the popular Steven Spielberg series from the 1980s.

“This reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination,” the company said on YouTube.

Amazing Stories will be made up of five stories featuring different characters and unique plots.

The show will air on Apple TV+ on 6 March 2020.

Feature image: screenshot, Apple TV via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
Apple Music
Apple Music now shows you ‘Other Versions’ of the same album
Apple 19 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.