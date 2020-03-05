Burn Media Sites
Twitter now lets Android users pin lists as alternative timelines

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
twitter pin lists

Twitter is finally allowing Android users to pin Lists to the app’s home tab.

Available now on iOS since July 2019, the feature let users pin their five favourite lists to the home page, swiping left to access them as alternative timelines.

It now comes to Android starting this week.

The feature’s particularly useful for those who curate their Twtter viewing. Interested in coronavirus updates? Follow our list. Want to keep up to speed with Formula 1 news? Create a list just for that, and swipe to it on race day.

It’s also a welcome break from Twitter’s own hand-picked tweets for you.

While the feature addition won’t pique the interest of hardcore Twitter users — Twidere still allows more than five Lists, and other timelines, to be selected — it will finally give the average user more control of what they see on the app.

The addition follows Twitter’s announcement of its experimental Fleets feature, as well as its threaded replies addition earlier this year.

Feature image: Twitter

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

