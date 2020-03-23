Cameron van der Burgh reveals even fit athletes are ‘struggling’ with COVID-19

You’d think COVID-19 would be fairly easy for a healthy, gold-medal winning athlete to shake off, but for South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh, it seems anything but.

In a Twitter thread on Sunday, the 31-year-old retired Olympic athlete explained that COVID-19 is the “worst virus” he had ever experienced.

“I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic),” he wrote.

“Although the most severe symptoms(extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.”

His tweets were made ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, scheduled to begin in mid-July in Tokyo, Japan.

However, his struggles also suggest why the virus should be taken seriously by all citizens, not merely athletes.

“Please, look after yourself everyone! Health comes first – COVID-19 is no joke!” he concluded.

