Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Bio & Health Tech

Cameron van der Burgh reveals even fit athletes are ‘struggling’ with COVID-19

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
cdc coronavirus covid-19

You’d think COVID-19 would be fairly easy for a healthy, gold-medal winning athlete to shake off, but for South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh, it seems anything but.

In a Twitter thread on Sunday, the 31-year-old retired Olympic athlete explained that COVID-19 is the “worst virus” he had ever experienced.

“I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic),” he wrote.

“Although the most severe symptoms(extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.”

His tweets were made ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, scheduled to begin in mid-July in Tokyo, Japan.

However, his struggles also suggest why the virus should be taken seriously by all citizens, not merely athletes.

“Please, look after yourself everyone! Health comes first – COVID-19 is no joke!” he concluded.

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: CDC via Unsplash

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
google account logo
Google’s ‘Teach From Home’ hub to help teachers during COVID-19 pandemic
Google 23 Mar 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.