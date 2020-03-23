South Africa will be placed on lockdown from Thursday 26 March, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address on Monday evening. Ramaphosa announced that…
Cameron van der Burgh reveals even fit athletes are ‘struggling’ with COVID-19
You’d think COVID-19 would be fairly easy for a healthy, gold-medal winning athlete to shake off, but for South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh, it seems anything but.
In a Twitter thread on Sunday, the 31-year-old retired Olympic athlete explained that COVID-19 is the “worst virus” he had ever experienced.
“I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic),” he wrote.
2/ I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic)
— Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) March 22, 2020
“Although the most severe symptoms(extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.”
His tweets were made ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, scheduled to begin in mid-July in Tokyo, Japan.
However, his struggles also suggest why the virus should be taken seriously by all citizens, not merely athletes.
6/ Please, look after yourself everyone! Health comes first – COVID-19 is no joke!
— Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) March 22, 2020
“Please, look after yourself everyone! Health comes first – COVID-19 is no joke!” he concluded.
Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage
For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.
- Follow our Twitter list of scientists, government personnel and reporters covering the outbreak.
- Educate yourself about the virus through these online courses and important resources from WHO, the US CDC, South Africa’s NICD, and more.
- Keep up to speed with the number of cases with this helpful dashboard.
- Subscribe to these coronavirus podcasts to keep up to date with the ever-changing news.
Feature image: CDC via Unsplash