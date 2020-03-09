Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

Eskom confirms Stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday after bleak update

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding on tuesday

In a decidedly bleak update, Eskom on Monday confirmed that load shedding will continue into Tuesday, stepping up a stage as well.

Stage 1 load shedding will run through Monday evening into Tuesday morning finally ending at 5am. Eskom will then implement Stage 2 load shedding at 9am.

The break between load shedding is presumably to aid commuters during the morning rush hour.

After a weekend of issues, Eskom blames the latest setback on “further delays on some generation units” that were set to return to service on Monday.

The utility lost seven units at four power stations this past weekend. It was forced to burn through emergency reserves too, which has now left it scrambling for capacity for the week.

Unplanned breakdowns stood at 12 371 MW on Monday afternoon, with 4728 MW rendered unavailable due to maintenance.

Some generation units are now only expected to return to service later this week.

When is your city or municipality load shedding?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource, especially if there is load shedding on Thursday.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Shopping for a power bank?

Require pocket power instead? We take a look at five power banks currently on sale in South Africa for under R200.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

